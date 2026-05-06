Devils Legends McMullen and Hughes Nominated for 2026 New Jersey Hall of Fame
Dr. John McMullen and Jack Hughes are both on the ballot for the 2026 New Jersey Hall of Fame.
Both are recognized for their contributions to New Jersey and their ties to the Devils.
The website details the qualifications of the 2026 nominees. See the link below for more information.
“Everyone needs a hero, and the accomplishments of Garden State citizens span the pages of nearly every volume of American history.From athletes and authors to innovators and inventors, the New Jersey Hall of Fame celebrates individuals who imagine a better future for the next generation. We honor citizens who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence and determined resilience in the face of adversity.
You can learn more about the incredible accomplishments of each Jersey icon by clicking the individual links below before casting your ballot. We thank you for helping to choose this year's heroes: the New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Nominees!”
As you review the ballot, you'll find both Jack Hughes and Dr. McMullen nominated in the sports category this year.
Hughes’ impact on the state has been through his on-ice play. Hughes became the face of the franchise when he was drafted first overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Since then, he has made history, holding the team’s single-season point record, scoring the golden goal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. In seven seasons with the Devils, Hughes has tallied 428 points in 429 games. This season, he scored 50 points in 61 games.
The other nominee, Dr. McMullen, is known as the Father of the Devils. McMullen took over the team in the 1982-83 inaugural season. As an American naval architect, businessman, and marine engineer, he added owner of the New Jersey Devisl to his resume. He owned the team for several seasons and brought the Colorado Rockies team to New Jersey. McMullen provided New Jersey with its first major league team and watched it grow and develop.
The two are now on the ballot for the 2026 New Jersey Hall of Fame. Voting will remain open until May 5th.
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