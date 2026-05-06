Devils Legends McMullen and Hughes Nominated for 2026 New Jersey Hall of Fame

The other nominee, Dr. McMullen, is known as the Father of the Devils. McMullen took over the team in the 1982-83 inaugural season. As an American naval architect, businessman, and marine engineer, he added owner of the New Jersey Devisl to his resume. He owned the team for several seasons and brought the Colorado Rockies team to New Jersey. McMullen provided New Jersey with its first major league team and watched it grow and develop.