Devils Look to End Season on a High Note, With Milestones on the Line Against the Bruins

The New Jersey Devils' season finale will take place on Tuesday evening as the team looks to finish the season on a high note.
The Devils are currently in seventh in the Metropolitan Division, with a record of 42-36-3.
Despite having a winning record, the team has been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention this year.
The season result was not what they had hoped for; however, with one game remaining, there are still several accomplishments for the team to acknowledge heading into the final matchup.
Several players are looking to reach individual accomplishments on Tuesday.
Nico Hischier is two goals away from 30 goals on the year. Hischier had a three-point performance against Ottawa on Sunday, including two goals.
Cody Glass is also in pursuit of a milestone, needing one more goal to reach 20 this season.
Timo Meier is one goal away from 25 goals.
Jesper Bratt is striving for his 50th assist of the season in tonight's game.
The winner of tonight's game will also win the season series between the two teams.
The series is currently split as the Bruins won the first game 4-1 on December 6th, and the Devils won the second game 4-3 on March 16th.
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, only five Devils players on the roster have appeared in all 81 games: Brenden Dillon, Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, and Dawson Mercer.
Hischier leads the team in goals with 28, trailed by Jack Hughes with 27 goals.
Hughes leads the team in assists with 50, followed by Jesper Bratt, who has 49.
With 77 points in 60 games, Jack Hughes leads the team in points. Bratt trails with 71 points in 81 games.
Brenden Dillon leads the team in penalty minutes, with 89. The next-closest player is Dougie Hamilton, who has 50 penalty minutes this season.
Luke Hughes leads the team in time on ice, having played an average of 23:01 minutes.
The puck will drop at 7:08 PM as the Devils close out the 2025-26 season.
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