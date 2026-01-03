Devils Make Adjustment To Lineup Ahead Of Mammoth Game

Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils hit the ice for their skate, with one notable change made to their practice lines. ​

Below is a look at the Devils' practice lines and pairs. ​

Hughes - Hischier - Bratt

Meier - Mercer - Gritsyuk

Palat - Glass - Brown

Lammikko - Glendening - Noesen

​Siegenthaler - Hamilton

(Cholowski) - Pesce

Dillon - White​

Markstrom | Allen ​

Extras: Kovacevic, McLaughlin & Cotter​

This adjustment sets the stage for the most significant change—Juho Lammikko returned to the lineup in place of Paul Cotter. ​

Discussing this move, The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery asked head coach Sheldon Keefe about the change in the lineup. ​

"I've been wanting to get Lammikko back in. I liked his game previously. Last time we scratched (Cotter), he came back in. I liked what he brought to the group. That's part of it,” Keefe said. “(Cotter's) done good things. [..] The consistency hasn't been there."​

This season, Cotter has notched ten points in 40 games. The 26-year-old has encountered offensive struggles since he joined the Devils on June 29, 2024. The trade brought Cotter and a 3rd-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from Vegas to New Jersey in exchange for Alexander Holtz and Akira Schmid.

​Having played 19 games for the Devils this season, Lammikko has earned two points since being signed as a free agent by New Jersey on June 15, 2025. ​

The Devils will likely give Lammikko a start on Saturday against the Utah Mammoth at the Prudential Center, with puck drop at 3 pm.

