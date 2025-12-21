Devils Make Final Moves Before Roster Freeze

The New Jersey Devils made one final set of moves before the roster freeze on Saturday, December 20. The team assigned forward Xavier Parent and defenseman Calen Addison to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League, and activated Timo Meier from the non-roster list.

Meier has been absent since December 11, when the team announced he was taking a personal leave due to a family health matter.

Before his leave, Meier played 30 games and tallied 23 points.

The right winger is expected to return on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Parent played five games in his NHL debut with the Devils. Addison did not play for the team this season.

The team now gears up to take on the Buffalo Sabres at home on Sunday.

The NHL's roster freeze begins at midnight on Saturday and will lift on December 28.

