Devils News & Notes: Meier Takes Absence, A NHL Debut & Dadonov To IR

It was a busy Thursday morning for the New Jersey Devils. Ahead of hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning at Prudential, the team made several announcements regarding multiple players on the roster. Let's get into it.

Timo Meier Takes Personal Leave of Absence

The organization released the following statement regarding their leading goal scorer, Timo Meier:

Devils' forward Timo Meier has taken a personal leave of absence from the team as he tends to a family health matter.

The entire organization supports Timo and his family and appreciates everyone respecting their privacy at this time.

Meier has 11 goals and 23 points in 30 games this season.

Xavier Parent Set To Make Devils Debut

After spending some time with the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL and Utica Comets in the American Hockey League (AHL), Xavier Parent will make his NHL debut with the Devils.

“It has been four years I have been pro (and) I always dreamed of that moment,” he said after the team’s morning skate. “It is my first year with an NHL contract. It was a big summer for me. You never know when that’s going to come. Today is the day, so it’s unreal. My family is going to be here. It was a long path to be here, so I’m happy to be part of the game tonight.”

In the years I have spent watching Parent, the biggest takeaway is that he plays beyond his 5′8″, 170-pound frame. He never shies away from the opposition and plays a tenacious style of hockey.

“I need to bring my speed,” he continued. “I can compete really hard. Bring my speed, my energy, be really good on the forecheck. Play the way I play in the AHL. It is going to help me. Play with confidence. Don’t be afraid to make plays. Just play the same way I play down there. Sometimes, it is harder to do it. I just need to do it here.”

He will start the game with his Comets teammate, Angus Crookshank, and Luke Glendening.

Evgenii Dadonov On Injured Reserve

In addition to Parent's recall, the club has placed forward Evgenii Dadonov on Injured Reserve with a wrist injury. He suffered his latest injury on Nov. 24, 2025, against the Detroit Red Wings.

