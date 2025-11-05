Devils Notebook: Injury Updates & The Latest Transaction

After a long road trip, the New Jersey Devils returned to Prudential Center on Wednesday afternoon for a team practice.

Lines & Pairs:

Stefan Noesen - Jack Hughes - Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat - Nico Hischier - Arseny Gritsyuk

Timo Meier - Dawson Mercer - Connor Brown

Paul Cotter - Juho Lammikko - Luke Glendening

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon - Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski - Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Extras: Brian Halonen & Seamus Casey

Also on the ice were forwards Cody Glass and Zack MacEwen, who have both been sidelined with injuries. Both were wearing no-contact jerseys.

MacEwen suffered an injury on Oct. 11, 2025, against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Glass on Oct. 21, 2025, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"It is nice to see them," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "They both had a great skate today. That bodes well for their return in the near future. I wouldn't expect either guy tomorrow, but they have another practice on Friday. We will see where they are at from there. Both felt good today. That is very encouraging."

The Hockey News was told that the injury that kept Connor Brown out of the lineup over the last two games was not serious, so there was an expectation that he would be on the ice and an active participant.

No decision has been made on whether he will play Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

"We will see," Keefe said. "We just want to make sure he gets through practice and is feeling good. We will make a decision with the medical team tomorrow."

Keefe further shared that Evgenii Dadonov is progressing, but is still a way from returning, and Marc McLaughlin is much further away with an undisclosed injury.

On Wednesday evening, the Devils announced that they had sent defenseman Seamus Casey down to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL) and recalled Colton White.

The 28-year-old has played 84 NHL games during his career. White has appeared in eight games for the Comets this season, and last season, scored four goals and collected 21 points in 61 games for Utica.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.