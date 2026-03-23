Devils On The Brink: New Jersey’s Playoff Hopes Fade With 13 Games to Go

As the New Jersey Devils approach the end of their season, they stand at 1% to make the playoffs, according to ESPN.
The team currently holds a 35-33-2 record, sitting in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about his team's performance, highlighting their post-Olympic break push.
“I think the guys are in a good place,” Keefe said to NJD.tv. “Even coming off a loss the other night, especially with how the game finished and the push that we had, more importantly, how we’ve played in totality since coming back from the break, the guys believe in our game and how we’re playing and in themselves.”
Looking ahead, the Devils have 13 games remaining in their season, making every matchup significant as the race winds down.
“We know that we’re running out of time,” Keefe said. “But with what we can control right now, we feel pretty good about what the guys have done.”
Next up, the team faces the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Despite this, their current postseason prospects remain slim.
As the final phase of the schedule approaches, Keefe emphasized the importance of these games, but also noted another significant obstacle.
“It’s thirteen games in twenty-two days,” Keefe said. “There’s not going to be a lot of practice time going forward. We’re just going to be in game mode, and guys probably like it that way.”
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