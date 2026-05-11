Devils Part Ways with Dan MacKinnon and Chuck Fletcher

Fletcher rejoined the team for the 2024-25 season. Over the past two years, he has served as Senior Advisor to the team. Fletcher had previously served as Senior Advisor to the Devils in the 2018-19 season before spending several years with the Philadelphia Flyers. He returned to the Devils for the 2024-25 season. Since 1993-94, Fletcher has worked with several NHL teams, including the Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Minnesota Wild, amassing significant front office experience.