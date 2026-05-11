Devils Part Ways with Dan MacKinnon and Chuck Fletcher

The New Jersey Devils announced on May 1st changes to the front office.
Senior Vice President and Assistant General Manager Dan MacKinnon and Senior Advisor to the President, Hockey Operations, and General Manager Chuck Fletcher will not return next season.
MacKinnon joined the Devils in the 2016-17 season as Director of Player Personnel.
Over the past 10 seasons, the 51-year-old has held several roles with both the Devils and the Utica Comets.
Before his time with the Devils, MacKinnon built his experience with the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fletcher rejoined the team for the 2024-25 season. Over the past two years, he has served as Senior Advisor to the team. Fletcher had previously served as Senior Advisor to the Devils in the 2018-19 season before spending several years with the Philadelphia Flyers. He returned to the Devils for the 2024-25 season. Since 1993-94, Fletcher has worked with several NHL teams, including the Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Minnesota Wild, amassing significant front office experience.
Following the announcement, the team issued a statement addressing the departures of MacKinnon and Fletcher.
“The organization thanks them for their time, dedication, and efforts, and wishes them all the best as they pursue future opportunities.”
Earlier in the offseason, the team missed the playoffs and dismissed President and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald on April 6th, setting the stage for further front-office changes.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.