Devils Perfect Off-Season: Sign Nico Hischier, Trade New Draft Picks, Use 12th Overall Wisely

The New Jersey Devils have a clear path to a perfect off-season, as long as they do these specific things.
The New Jersey Devils are in the early stages of an incredibly important off-season. The 2025-26 campaign didn't go as they would have liked, and now they have to find a way to get back to the top of the Metropolitan Division.
New Jersey's first order of business is extending captain Nico Hischier. His current deal is up on July 1st of 2027, giving them one full year to figure it out. However, there would be the inevitable trade rumors if they don't get it done sooner rather than later.
Hischier is certainly going to get a pay raise with his next deal, and rightfully so. The former first overall pick has become one of the best two-way centers in the NHL, and his value to the Devils can't be overstated. He doesn't bring the offensive ceiling that Jack Hughes does, but he does everything in the game of hockey at an above-average clip.
New Jersey also needed to extend Simon Nemec if they were going to keep him, but they decided to move him in a trade. He went to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a prospect, two first-round picks, and one second-round pick,
Part of completing this off-season has to be trading those newly acquired selections for a player or two that can help them right now. With all of their stars in their early prime, the time is now to make a bold move.
In particular, New Jersey needs a winger that can help with goal-scoring in the top-six alongside one of Hughes or Hischier. There are some big names out there, and some of these first-round picks may be required to get a deal done.
Whether it's Matthew Knies, Jason Robertson, or someone else, the Devils need someone who is going to make an immediate impact offensively. Having a nice speed burst would be an added bonus so they can keep up with New Jersey's "off-the-rush" style.
Speaking of first-round picks, assuming that the Devils keep their 12th overall pick that is scheduled to be used on Friday night, they must hit on it. There are plenty of other picks to move for help, so keeping 12 could be on the horizon.
Whether it's a prospect who falls to them like Tynan Lawrence or Viggo Bjorck, or someone expected right in that sweet spot like Wyatt Cullen, Oscar Hemming, or Ethan Belchetz, they need to make sure it's right, and they develop them well.
If management also needs to trade the 12th overall pick for a player of consequence, that would make sense as well. As long as the selection is used wisely, the Devils will turn the unfortunate season that was 2025-26 into something positive.
If all of these things go the way of first-time GM Sunny Mehta, the Devils will be back in playoff contention during the 2026-27 season, and they will set themselves up for a better future.
Every summer should have the goal of making yourself better in the present and future. The Devils have the unique opportunity to do both of those in a big way if they extend Hischier, use the draft picks that they just acquired to swing for the fences, and draft a stud 12th overall if they keep that pick.
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