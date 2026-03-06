Devils Place Dadonov, Glendening, and Tsyplakov on Waivers.

The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday that they had placed Evgenii Dadonov, Luke Glendening, and Maxim Tsyplakov on waivers.
Dadonov, who signed a one-year, $1 million deal on July 1, 2025, has played 17 games this season without recording a point.
After being drafted 71st overall in 2007, Dadonov has played for six NHL teams, totaling 634 NHL games.
Glendening has appeared in 52 games with the Devils. The right winger has four points – all assists so far. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 7, 2025, after he joined the team for training camp on a professional tryout.
The undrafted 36-year-old has been in the NHL for 13 seasons. He has played 916 NHL games for four teams.
Tsyplakov has appeared in 36 games this season with the Devils and New York Islanders, earning two points, one goal, and one assist. He has appeared in nine games with the Devils this season.
The undrafted 27-year-old has played 113 NHL games over two seasons.
