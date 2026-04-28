Devils Players Facing Decisions Ahead of 2026 Men’s World Cup in Switzerland
The 2026 Men’s World Cup Championship will be held in Switzerland this summer, with three New Jersey Devils players confirming their participation.
Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Jonas Siegenthaler have announced they will play in their home country’s tournament.
Several other players have been mentioned alongside the World Championship tournament: Jacob Markstrom, Jack Hughes, and Simon Nemec.
At the season-end media availability, Markstrom shared that he would not be going. Markstrom missed the end of the season with the Devils due to nagging injuries.
The goaltender announced that “his rest and recovery are his priority,” and he will not be attending Worlds.
Next is Jack Hughes, who has yet to commit to the tournament. Hughes echoed Markstrom's sentiment, stating that his recovery and the Devils are a priority.
Finally, there is Simon Nemec, who announced he will not go and play for Slovakia.
Providing more context, Nemec does not currently have a contract for the 2026-27 season.
The 22-year-old is a restricted free agent and will not participate in the tournament.
The team finished the season with a 42-37-3 record.