Devils Promising Prospect Can't Be Ignored

The New Jersey Devils have multiple promising youngsters in their prospect pool. One of them is forward Lenni Hameenaho, and he's a prospect who fans should be watching very closely next season.

Hameenaho is set to play in first North American season, as he signed his entry-level contract with the Devils back in May. When looking at the Devils' current depth chart, it would be understandable if the Devils let him work on his game at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Utica Comets before giving him his first look on the NHL roster. This would have the potential to benefit his development, as he would have a more significant role if he starts the year in Utica.

Yet, when looking at the way Hameenaho has played in the Finnish Liiga, it is hard not to feel optimistic about his future with the Devils. The 20-year-old forward is coming off an excellent season with Ässät, as he posted 20 goals, 31 assists, and 51 points in 58 games. This was after he had 14 goals and 31 points with the Finnish club in 2023-24. With this, he undoubtedly took a nice step forward in his development this past campaign.

If Hameenaho starts the year in Utica, he undoubtedly should give the AHL squad a nice boost. The 2023 second-round pick's offensive skill is impressive, and it will be interesting to see how he performs next season because of it. The Devils certainly landed themselves a good prospect by drafting him.

