Devils Provide Update On Jack Hughes

On Saturday, the New Jersey Devils announced that star forward Jack Hughes underwent successful surgery on his finger.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, per the press release. The expected return to play timeline is eight weeks, and he will be re-evaluated at the six-week mark.

The team was hosting their annual rookie party at a restaurant in Chicago when the injury occurred.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman was the first to report, stating, "Exact details are unknown at this time, but it’s believed he slipped and cut his hand, in what multiple sources are calling a “fluke accident.” He is not expected to play Saturday against Washington, but the exact timeline is not yet known."

Hughes has a team-leading 10 goals and 20 points in 17 games for the Devils. This is devastating for the young star, who underwent shoulder surgery in March.

New Jersey will play the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Capital One Arena. In light of the news, the Devils placed forward Connor Brown on Injured Reserve retroactively to Oct. 30, and recalled Shane Lachance from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. He will join the team in Washington, D.C.

