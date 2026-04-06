Devils Rally from 3-0 Down, Fall Short in Shootout to Canadiens

The New Jersey Devils battled hard but ultimately fell 4-3 in a thrilling shootout against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday evening.
The team found itself trailing 3-0 at the halfway point of the matchup, but the Devils responded with three straight goals, one each from Dawson Mercer, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt.
After tying the game, play continued into overtime and then a shootout.
The shootout results are below.
Shot-By-Shot:
Paul Cotter: No 0-0
Cole Caufield: Yes 1-0
Jesper Bratt: Yes 1-1
Ivan Demidov: Yes 2-1
Jack Hughes: Yes 2-2
Nick Suzuki: No 2-2
Lenni Hameenaho: No 2-2
Juraj Slafkovský: No 2-2
Cody Glass: No 2-2
Oliver Kapanen: Yes 3-2
Despite the loss, the Devils were able to come back from their deficit in the first half.
Following the matchup, defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler shared his perspective on how the team played with NJD.tv.
“We wanted two (points), we got one, but it was a good comeback,” Siegenthaler said. “The atmosphere tonight was unbelievable. Very cool game tonight, just to play and probably to watch as well. It was two teams going at each other. In the end, they got the win in the shootout.”
Looking ahead, the two teams are right back at it, as they will face off in Montreal on Sunday.
"Tomorrow is Bell Center. A good atmosphere again," Siegenthaler said. "It's kind of like a mini series. We want to go there tomorrow and do our best."
Puck drops at 7 pm as both teams look to win the series.
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