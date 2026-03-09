Devils Recall Dennis Cholowski From Utica

The New Jersey Devils announced on Friday that the team had recalled forward Dennis Cholowski from the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets.
Cholowski has appeared in 15 games with the Devils this season, registering one assist.
Before joining the Devils, the 28-year-old was drafted 20th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in 2016. He played three seasons for the Red Wings before joining the Capitals, Kraken, Islanders, and then the Devils.
He appeared in six games for the Devils last season, recording zero points.
This season, Cholowski has spent most of his time with the AHL Utica Comets, totaling five points - all assists - in 13 games.
