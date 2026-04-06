Devils Recall Halonen and McLaughlin from Utica

​“Going to stay with them,” Keefe said to NJD.tv. “I just don't see many options there, frankly. I actually like what McLaughlin and (Brian) Halonen brought yesterday. They didn't get a lot of minutes. Jack is playing the way that he is right now, and seemingly can play forever; it's hard to use the depth. But I thought those guys did a nice job with the shifts they had, defended hard.” ​