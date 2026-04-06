Devils Recall Halonen and McLaughlin from Utica

The New Jersey Devils announced on Saturday that the team had recalled forwards Brian Halonen and Marc McLaughlin from the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets.
After joining the team for the morning skate, both players suited up for Saturday's matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.
Both Halonen and McLaughlin have spent most of the season in Utica, developing their game with the Comets.
Halonen has appeared in nine games with the Devils this season, scoring one NHL goal.
In 48 games with the Comets, he has 32 points.
McLaughlin has 13 points in 21 games for Utica. On Saturday, he debuted for the Devils this season after recovering from a preseason injury. His last game with the Devils was April 16, 2025.
In Saturday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens, McLaughlin skated nine shifts, totaling just under five minutes of ice time.
Halonen matched McLaughlin in shifts, seeing just under six minutes on the ice during the game.
Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, head coach Sheldon Keefe said the lineup will remain the same, with Halonen and McLaughlin again on the roster.
“Going to stay with them,” Keefe said to NJD.tv. “I just don't see many options there, frankly. I actually like what McLaughlin and (Brian) Halonen brought yesterday. They didn't get a lot of minutes. Jack is playing the way that he is right now, and seemingly can play forever; it's hard to use the depth. But I thought those guys did a nice job with the shifts they had, defended hard.”
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
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