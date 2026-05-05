Devils’ Remarkable Streak: 44 Years Without a Playoff Sweep

The New Jersey Devils have never been swept in a seven-game playoff series since relocating to New Jersey. In 44 years, data from Hockey Reference showed that in all of the best-of-seven series, the team had never been swept.
The Devils failed to make the playoffs this season, finishing seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a 42-37-3 record and 87 points. The team scored 226 goals and allowed 253 goals against.
Heading into the season, according to Hockey Reference, the team had +1400 odds to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
The last time the team saw the playoffs was the 2024-25 season. During this series, the Devils lost in 5 games, falling 4-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes.
The team has won the Stanley Cup three times; their all-time playoff record is 143-133.
Of the 51 seasons, the team made the postseason in 2024-25, 2022-23, 2017-18, 2011-12, and for 13 straight seasons from 1996-97 to 2009-10, for six seasons from 1989-90 to 1994-95, 1987-88, and in 1977-78.
The Devils are the only team to have been around for more than 10 years and never been swept. The only three current teams not to have been swept in a playoff series are the Vegas Golden Knights, the Seattle Kraken, and the Utah Mammoth, all teams founded in the last decade.
The remaining 28 teams have all been swept in a playoff series.
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