Devils Return: Post-Olympic Break Updates and Roster Moves

The New Jersey Devils returned to the ice after the Olympic break and prepared for their game on Wednesday evening.
Returning to the team for practice on Tuesday were Simon Nemec, Jacob Markstrom, and Nico Hischier.
Meanwhile, the other four Olympians were absent from practice.
Jack Hughes was in D.C. for the State of the Union address and will join the team on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Buffalo Sabres.
“We are still working through Jack's plans and his situation coming out of D.C., so we hope to get all that settled by tomorrow morning,” Keefe said.
Additionally, Timo Meier and Jonas Siegenthaler were absent from practice on Tuesday. However, the two later joined the team, and Keefe also provided an update on their travel status.
"Jonas Siegenthaler and Timo Meier both got held up with the weather issues over the last couple of days, so they are actually in the air and should be landing here shortly. We will have them here tomorrow for sure."
With several Devils returning to the lineup, the team responded by making several roster moves.
On Tuesday, the team assigned forward Dylan Wendt to Adirondack of the ECHL.
The Devils also assigned defenseman Dennis Cholowski to the AHL's Utica Comets.
The team will resume play on Wednesday, taking on the Buffalo Sabres at the Prudential Center. The puck will drop at 7 pm ET.
