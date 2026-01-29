Devils Rookie Deserves Recognition

Arseny Gritsyuk holds 10th place in the current NHL rookie standings; however, his influence on the Devils extends well beyond his league position.
Gritsyuk has played 48 games for the New Jersey Devils, scoring nine goals and 12 assists for a total of 21 points. These numbers set the stage for understanding his overall influence.
The rookie averages 14:57 of ice time and has a 44.4% faceoff win percentage. He has taken 106 shots on goal this season and has a plus/minus of -5, highlighting both his offensive activity and areas for improvement.
His 21 points may be half of that of the top-scoring rookie Ivan Demidov, who has 42 points in 52 games, but Gritsyuk’s impact on the Devils cannot be ignored.
On the team, Gritsyuk stands eighth in both goals and assists and is tied with Connor Brown for seventh in points, underlining his steady presence in the lineup. The 24-year-old’s seamless transition to North America, particularly with the Devils, allowed him to make an immediate impact.
His current line with Cody Glass and Lenni Hameenaho has thrived in recent games, showing his adaptability.
League-wide, Gritsyuk’s positive influence extends further: he currently leads all NHL players in individual impact on shot attempts, a testament to his effectiveness. Now 52 games into the season, Gritsyuk has proven himself a valuable asset for the Devils. Despite not topping rookie rankings, his contributions warrant recognition.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.