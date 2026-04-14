Devils Send Hameenaho Down, Place Halonen on Waivers Ahead of Season Finale
The New Jersey Devils announced Monday that forward Lenni Hameenaho was assigned to the American Hockey League's Utica Comets.
The team also stated that forward Brian Halonen was placed on waivers and will be loaned to Utica if he clears on Tuesday.
Both players have played NHL games for the Devils this season.
Hameenaho has appeared in 33 games, scoring two goals and six assists. The 21-year-old has also played 34 games for Utica, tallying nine goals and 13 assists.
Halonen, 27, played 15 games for the Devils, scoring one goal and one assist. In 48 games with Utica, Halonen has recorded 32 points—19 goals and 13 assists.
The Devils have one game left this season, holding a 42-36-3 record. Their final game is against the Boston Bruins.
Utica is 27-31-6 through 69 games with three games remaining: first against Belleville, then two versus Providence.
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