Devils Sign Goaltender Nico Daws To Two-Year Deal

On Wednesday afternoon, the New Jersey Devils re-signed goaltender Nico Daws to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $1,100,000. The contract details are as follows: 2026-27: $975,000 and 2027-28: $1,225,000.
Daws was a restricted free agent who received a qualifying offer from the team on June 29.
The 25-year-old has spent the past five seasons in the Devils organization, appearing in 55 games in the NHL and 142 in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Utica Comets. Last season, he played three games for New Jersey, posting a 2-1-0 record and a 2.62 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.
Daws made his NHL debut on Oct. 23, 2021, a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabers, where he made 24 saves. Per Devils PR, he became the fifth goaltender in franchise history to win their NHL debut. New Jersey selected the 6’4”, 205lbs. goaltender in the third round (84th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
The Devils traded veteran goaltender Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday along with forward Angus Crookshank for Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.