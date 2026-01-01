Devils Close 2025 With Win Over Blue Jackets

The New Jersey Devils snapped their four-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets to close out 2025. ​

The offense finally delivered, and captain Nico Hischier credited the team in postgame remarks to NJD.tv. ​

“Just very proud," Hischier said. "I think we needed a moment like that. We were talking about it. We need it. And went out there and deserved it at the end. Proud of the group. The game wasn’t going our way for two periods, again, and having that change of mentality coming into the third.”​

Hischier ended his 14-game goal drought, Arseny Gritsyuk earned his first point in six games, and Luke Hughes scored his first goal in seven games.

​Still, this win does not erase the team’s struggles over the past few months.

​The Devils struggled in the second period on New Year's Eve. Goaltender Jake Allen spoke on the message in the locker room following a rough second period with NJD.tv.

​"Our second period wasn’t good or acceptable," said Allen. "But credit to the guys—they talked before the third about needing a response. Kudos to them for scoring three goals."

​The Devils had several voices speak up in the locker room between the second and third periods. ​Hischier said that Connor Brown was among the players who delivered a message about the team's performance. ​

After the game, Luke Hughes described to NJD.tv how Brown’s message impacted the team. ​

“I think it's nice hearing from different voices throughout the locker room,” Hughes said. “When things need to be said, guys say it, and today was Brownie’s turn to step up and kind of motivate the troops to go out there and build some momentum for our team.”

​While they ended 2025 on a high note, they must carry that momentum into 2026.

