Devils Visit the Garden to Face Rangers in Rivalry Rematch

The historic rivals had to wait until March 2026 to hit the ice.
Wednesday is the team’s second meeting this season. The Devils won the first, 6-3, on March 7. In that 6-3 win, Jack Hughes scored his fourth career hat trick and totaled four points. Hughes' hat trick was the Devils' first against the Rangers in the regular season since Scott Gomez on December 26, 1999.
Following the March 7 game, Hughes shared his perspective on the rivalry between the two teams with NJD.tv.
"When you're looking at the schedule, you're looking for Devils-Rangers," Hughes said. "Great rivalry, great fanbases, fun to go in the Garden, fun here with a lot of Rangers and a lot of red, too, Devils fans, I enjoy playing in these games. It's a game you circle on the calendar and want to be a part of."
Since returning from the 2026 Winter Olympics, Hughes has been on a hot streak. He became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 400 points on Monday, with three assists in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins.
Hughes looks to keep building his career total against the Rangers. He has 32 points in 24 games against them.
The Devils just finished a seven-game homestand, going 5-2-0. They have won six of their last eight.
The Rangers have won five of their last seven. They play 11 of their next 13 at home, including a seven-game homestand.
All eyes will be on the two teams on Wednesday as the Devils look to earn another win, and the Rangers look to tie the season series.
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