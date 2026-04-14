Devils Win Final Home Game in Shootout

The New Jersey Devils won their second-to-last game of the 2025-26 season, as they look to finish the season on a high note.
The 4-3 shootout victory over the Ottawa Senators was significant as it marked the Devils' final home game at the Prudential Center this season.
In particular, the 'jersey' jersey farewell game drew in fans eager to celebrate the season together.
Amid the celebrations, Captain Nico Hischier scored his 199th career goal. Hischier reflected on the game to NJD.tv.
“The game didn’t matter, but it matters," Hischier said. "It’s very important for us to finish the season strong. We’re not happy with where we’re at. We came up way short. Just give something back to our fans one last time is at least what we can do. That was a good win."
The Devils started strong, kicking off the game with a 2-0 lead. However, the Senators soon caught up.
Dawson Mercer scored a shorthanded goal that ultimately tied the game before it moved to a shootout.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe discussed the Prudential Center’s energy on Sunday.
“That was an incredible performance by our fans tonight,” Keefe told NJD.tv. “Given where we’re at and how this season has gone, for them to be as engaged as they were in the game here today that helped our guys get to another level.”
While the Devils were officially eliminated from the playoffs last week, they now hold a 42-36-3 record heading into their final matchup of the season.
Keefe spoke about the team's current position.
“The fans' passion in that third period shows how and why this is so important that we get this right and be a consistent playoff team,” Keefe told NJD.tv. “As much as I am thrilled for how it worked out tonight, I’m more disappointed in where we’re at and that we won’t have more home games in this building in the playoffs.”
Looking ahead, the Devils will play their season finale on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.
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