Dougie Hamilton Is On A Hot Streak After Being Healthy Scratched

Dougie Hamilton has eight points in his last seven games, following a recent healthy scratch.
The defenseman was healthy-scratched in January, but has been on a hot streak since, helping the New Jersey Devils go 5-1 in their last six games.
Earlier this month, SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Hamilton’s agent, J.P. Barry, considered the scratch a business move to encourage Hamilton to accept a trade, after Hamilton was linked to trade rumors.
However, since then, defenseman Luke Hughes has been placed on LTIR, which Friedman believes impacts Hamilton's future.
On a recent episode of the Saturday Headlines segment of Hockey Night in Canada, Elliotte Friedman explained his opinions on what may come next.
"(Hughes) is going to be out for a little bit. And what that has done is bring the Dougie Hamilton derby to a crawl or a standstill," Friedman said. "Now I don't think it's impossible (a trade happens), but I think if someone came to the Devils with something they couldn't say no to, they would do it."
Hamilton has 17 points in 46 games this season, recording an assist in each game since January 6.
The 32-year-old has been on a hot streak and, as Elliotte noted, appears likely to remain a Devil for now.
