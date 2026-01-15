Dougie Hamilton Shines in Return: Devils Top Wild

Dougie Hamilton made a statement on Monday night against the Minnesota Wild, leaving the game with two assists, two blocks, and two hits.
The defenseman had been healthy-scratched the game prior.
Trade rumors have been circling regarding the 32-year-old and the New Jersey Devils. The Devils are reportedly interested in trading Hamilton, but his ten-team trade clause has gotten in the way.
Hamilton returned to the lineup on Monday, and Simon Nemec was healthy-scratched.
After the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with NJD.tv about the decision to put Hamilton into the lineup in place of Nemec.
"I had a good conversation, meeting, and video review with Nemo this morning and talked through my thought process," Keefe said. "He wants to play every day, as every player does, but we’re finally healthy for the most part here, and the back end has got options (…), but I also gave him the reassurance that he’s going to go right back in after the game here tonight. So, take the day, use it productively, and be better as we get home and get an off day and back to playing again.”
Hamilton’s performance didn’t go unnoticed. Keefe also shared what he saw from Hamilton on Monday.
"I thought he was solid, made a couple of very poised and paced plays in that third period that made the difference for us,” Keefe said. “It was great. You see the efforts like that, not easy coming in the way that he had to, but that was good to see.”
The Devils prepare to take on the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, and Keefe now has decisions to make on the blue line.
