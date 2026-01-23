Edmonton Welcomes Back Connor Brown

New Jersey Devils' Connor Brown was met with a standing ovation as he returned to Rogers Place in Edmonton after signing with the Devils in the offseason.
Brown played for Edmonton during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. A total of 153 games with the Oilers resulted in 42 points for the 32-year-old.
On July 1, 2025, Brown joined the Devils as a free agent. This season, he has 9 goals and 9 assists in 43 games.
Ahead of the matchup, he shared his excitement about returning to Rogers Place for the first time with NJD.tv.
“Obviously, some awesome memories in this building,” Brown said. “Some fun playoff runs. It’ll be a fun game tonight.”
Brown, a 2012 156th NHL draft pick, notched an assist against his former team. So far this season, in meetings between the Devils and Oilers, Brown has tallied one goal and one assist.
Before the game, reflecting on his career, he spoke about his time with the Oilers.
“It was a real honor to wear the Oilers sweater,” Brown said.” Passionate fans. It’s a fun place to play.”
Brown has played 644 career games with five teams.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.