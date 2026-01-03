Eight New Jersey Devils Set To Compete in 2026 Winter Olympics

The 2026 Milano Cortina Men’s Hockey rosters were due on Wednesday, and all of the players who made the USA and Finland final rosters were announced by Friday.

The New Jersey Devils will be highly represented, with eight players heading to Milan to compete for a gold medal.

The Devils are one of three NHL teams with eight players selected to compete. The other two teams are the Colorado Avalanche and the Minnesota Wild.

There are only two teams with more representation in the Olympic games. The Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning each will have nine players confirmed to be Olympians.

The Devils will be represented by five different countries: the USA, Sweden, Switzerland, Slovakia, and Czechia.

The full list of players and what country they will represent can be found below.

Team USA: Jack Hughes

Sweden: Jesper Bratt, Jacob Markstrom

Switzerland: Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Jonas Siegenthaler

Slovakia: Simon Nemec

Czechia: Ondrej Palat

The eight players will head to Milan, Italy, in February to fight for the Gold Medal.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.