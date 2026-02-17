Family of Champions: The Hughes at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Three Hughes family members are having success at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games.
Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes are both on the Team USA Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey roster.
The men's team leads Group C with a 3-0-0-0 record. Of all the teams competing, Team USA holds the top record, tied with Canada. Both teams have nine points.
Jack and Quinn are not the only Hughes family members representing on the global stage; their mom, Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, has also been making an impact.
Continuing her influence in hockey, Weinberg-Hughes has served as a player development consultant for the USA Women’s Ice Hockey Team.
Weinberg-Hughes played for the US Women’s National Team in the early 1990’s. She won a World Championship silver medal in 1992, was a broadcaster for the first Olympic women’s hockey tournament, and her three sons were all top-10 draft picks in the National Hockey League.
In her current role, Weinberg-Hughes has worked with the USA Women’s team as they prepare for the gold medal game against Team Canada. The team became a favorite to win after defeating Sweden 5-0 in the semifinal on Monday, February 16. Team USA has not won gold in the tournament since 2018. They defeated Canada 5-0 in the preliminary round last week.
Meanwhile, Jack and Quinn were spotted supporting their mother on Monday evening, February 16, watching as the women’s team beat Sweden.
The Hughes brothers spoke with NBC Olympics about the sacrifices that Weinberg-Hughes made for their careers.
Jack echoed his brother's sentiment.
"She's not, like, basking in her glory," Jack said. "But we definitely know the kind of athlete she was."
The three are all representing Team USA and the Hughes family at the Olympics.
The women’s team and Weinberg-Hughes prepare for the finals on February 19th at 1:10 pm, while Jack and Quinn, and then the Men’s Team, prepare to play in the Quarterfinals on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
