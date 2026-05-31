Five Devils, Four Teams: IIHF Finals Spotlight

Four teams vied for medals in the IIHF World Championship Finals, with five New Jersey Devils players featured.
Switzerland, Norway, Canada, and Finland made up the group of finalists.
At 9:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, May 31st, Team Canada and Team Norway will open the medal round with the first game. These two teams will be fighting for the tournament's bronze medal.
Meanwhile, at 2:20 p.m. EST, Team Switzerland and Team Finland will vie for gold in the second game.
In total, the New Jersey Devils had seven players competing in this tournament.
The players still in the tournament are Hameenaho (Finland), Brown and Mercer (Canada), and Hischier and Meier (Switzerland).
Melovsky of Czechia and Cotter of the USA are the two Devils whose teams have been eliminated.
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