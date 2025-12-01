Five Takeaways from the New Jersey Devils' Recent Games

The New Jersey Devils experienced their first regulation loss on Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. ​The team dominated the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, but despite several opportunities on Saturday, fell 5-3 to the Flyers.

Here are the five takeaways from the game on Saturday and the Devils' past few games.

The Devils Tied the Regulation Home Win Record

The New Jersey Devils tied their longest home streak without a regulation loss with 10 games. The previous record was 9-0-1, and with Saturday night's loss, the Devils were unable to set a new one. Regardless, the team had a good run to start the season.

2. The Devils couldn’t get around Dan Vladar.

Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar was a brick wall in net on Saturday night. He stopped the Devils on several occasions as the team tried to get back in the game. Vladar stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced. In comparison, Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 of the 31 shots he faced.

The Devils had five man-up advantages during the game due to Flyers penalties, including two in the third period. They were unable to capitalize on the opportunities. The Devils pulled Markstrom from the net at the end of the third period, but were unsuccessful in their attempts to come back in the game. ​

3. Simon Nemec Makes History…Again.

Simon Nemec became the fifth defenseman in New Jersey Devils franchise history (including Rockies and Scouts) to earn six goals in one month. Nemec has been breaking records this season. He scored his first hat trick on Nov. 12, 2025. He became the eighth defenseman in NHL history to cap a regular-season hat trick with an OT goal. He was also the youngest to do so, at 21. Nemec is the first defenseman since December 1988 to score six goals in one month; the last was Tom Kurvers. If Nemec continues to play the way he is playing, he will have a career-best season. ​

4. Jesper Bratt Rises in the Rankings for Most Points in Franchise History.

Jesper Bratt had two assists for the Devils on Saturday night. He set up Simon Nemec in the first period and earned another assist on Timo Meier’s goal at the end of the second period. He passed Neal Broten for most points in franchise history. Bratt now has 471 points in nine seasons. ​This season alone, he has 19 assists in 25 games. The left winger has been a key piece in the Devils' offense since being drafted 162nd overall in the 2016 NHL draft. ​

5. The Devils honor Hockey Fights Cancer.

Although the team lost to the Flyers, the day was remembered for something more important. The Devils had their annual Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Prudential Center on Saturday night. The team honored those who have battled with the disease. One person in particular was highlighted, Trevor Bobev, a 7-year-old who has been living with Burkitt’s Lymphoma for four years. The seven-year-old attended the Devils' practice on Tuesday, dropped the puck last night, and got to spend time with the team throughout the week. The Devils took the time last night to honor everyone who fought against cancer in a touching tribute night.

The team now prepares to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

