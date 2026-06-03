Former Devil Patrik Elias Hired As GM Of Czech Men’s National Team

New Jersey Devils legend Patrik Elias is beginning a new chapter in his professional career.
On Wednesday, the federation announced that Elias had been named general manager of the Czech men’s national team.
"Patrik is a recognized personality not only in our country. He has an overview of players in the NHL and, thanks to his work in the Czech Republic in recent years, also of players here at home. He has management skills, and I believe that he will be a benefit to Czech hockey," Czech Hockey president Alois Hadamczik said in a statement translated from Czech.
The 50-year-old appeared in 1,240 games with the Devils over 20 seasons. He collected 1,025 points and is the second-leading scorer of all-time among Czech NHL players.
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