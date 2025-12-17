Former Devil States Harsh Truth on MSG Broadcast

The MSG Devils broadcast team didn’t mince words following the New Jersey Devils' 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. ​

Devils' former goaltender, Cory Schneider, called out the Devils in the post-game broadcast for losing to the worst team in the league. ​

The 18-14-1 Devils lost to the 12-17-3 Canucks. The Devils are 16th in the league, while the Canucks are dead last at 32nd. ​

Not only did the Devils lose to the last-place team, but the Canucks also played without their best player, Quinn Hughes, who was traded to the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

​The Devils were unsuccessful in acquiring the defender, however, Elliotte Friedman reported in Saturday Headlines on Friday that the Devils were one of the top teams interested in Hughes.

​“A number of teams were really scared off...about the fact that [he] would not provide a long-term commitment; there were two teams that weren't really afraid of that...Minnesota; New Jersey.”​

After falling to the Canucks, the team proved that, as it stands, something needs to change to get back into the win column.​

Following the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe shared his thoughts on the game with NJD.tv.​

“It’s killer, we couldn’t have had a worse start, both in our play and how the game went,” Keefe said. “I think there were three whistles in the first 40 seconds, and we’re shorthanded, and the puck is in our net, and we’re down 1-nothing before half our team even touched the ice.”

Captain Nico Hischier agreed with Keefe, while also emphasizing how the Canucks ' power-play goals hurt the Devils.

“They made us pay right away,” Hischier told NJD.tv. “They get the momentum and then another one, and there we are, two-nothing back already. But we reacted to it, and we had plenty of chances to turn that game around."

The Devils tried to even the game against the last-place team, but were unable and ultimately dropped another home game.

“That’s disappointing,” Keefe said of the first period. “You can see in the second and third period, we’ve got our legs, we get ourselves going. Can’t wait. You wait, you lose.”

​The team now prepares to take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night. The puck will drop at 10 PM.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.