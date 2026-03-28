Former Devils Assistant Coach Praises Hughes After Olympic Boost

“Jack's great. I'm really, really happy for him scoring that big goal, and I think that's probably jump-started him into coming back and feeling really good about himself,” Brunette said to NJD.tv. “He's gone through some things this year. I know, with his injuries over the last couple of years, that was probably the boost he needed. He's highly competitive. He's a gamer. He's not afraid. He's a pleasure to coach. So you're always happy to see kids that you saw are a part of his growth, to be around him and to see him score that kind of goal and the way he behaves himself and acts day to day.”