Former Devils Assistant Coach Praises Hughes After Olympic Boost

Former New Jersey Devils assistant coach Andrew Brunette faced off against his former team on Thursday, sharing his praise for Devils forward Jack Hughes.
Brunette served as the Devils' associate coach under Lindy Ruff during the 2022-23 season, then joined the Nashville Predators on May 31, 2023.
On Thursday, when the Predators faced the Devils, Brunette was asked about his perspective on Hughes’ success during and after the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games.
“Jack's great. I'm really, really happy for him scoring that big goal, and I think that's probably jump-started him into coming back and feeling really good about himself,” Brunette said to NJD.tv. “He's gone through some things this year. I know, with his injuries over the last couple of years, that was probably the boost he needed. He's highly competitive. He's a gamer. He's not afraid. He's a pleasure to coach. So you're always happy to see kids that you saw are a part of his growth, to be around him and to see him score that kind of goal and the way he behaves himself and acts day to day.”
Hughes’ season has been notable, amassing 59 points in 50 games so far. That form continued on Thursday as he added two assists in the Devils’ 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators.
Since the Olympics, Hughes has 23 points in 14 games.
While the 24-year-old forward's contributions have been significant, the Devils are still on the verge of being eliminated from playoff contention, holding just a 0.5% chance to make the postseason, according to Money Puck.
The incredible season for Hughes can not be ignored. Brunette further explained Hughes's role on the ice and his recent fame.
“He just loves hockey,” Brunette said. “So, not surprised he took off after that. I think he's on a little bit of a high from that big goal, and hopefully he maybe slows down a little bit tonight.”
Looking ahead, the Devils will play again on Saturday afternoon against the Carolina Hurricanes.
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