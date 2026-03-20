Former NHL Player Bobby Farnham Among Group to Purchase Minority Stake in Carolina Hurricanes

Former New Jersey Devil Bobby Farnham, along with Brett Jefferson and Marc Grandisson, purchased minority ownership interests in the Carolina Hurricanes.
This announcement followed the team's official statement released on Friday.
Further details on the transaction emerged when Sportico reported that owner and CEO Tom Dundon agreed to sell 12.5% of the Hurricanes at a $2.66 billion valuation for about $332.5 million.
Regarding the sale, Dundon spoke about his decision to sell a portion of the ownership.
“Brett, Marc, and Bobby are accomplished executives whose experience will help us grow,” Dundon said. “Brett lives in the area, and Marc will soon relocate to Raleigh, making their influence local. As a former NHL player, Bobby brings a unique perspective as we move forward.”
Farnham formerly played four seasons in the National Hockey League. The undrafted right-winger began his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Farnham spent two seasons with the Penguins (2014-15, 2015-16) before joining the New Jersey Devils in 2015-16.
In 50 games with the Devils, Farnham had 10 points, eight goals, and two assists.
He finished his career with the Canadiens in Montreal.
Over his four-year NHL career, Farnham played 67 games, tallying all of his 10 points while with the Devils.
Since concluding his playing career, he has shifted to the business side of the industry.
Now, at 37, this transition has brought Farnham back into the league in a new capacity.
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