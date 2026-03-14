Game Preview: Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (32-31-2) take on the Los Angeles Kings (27-23-15) at the Prudential Center tonight.
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)
The storyline to watch is that the Devils are looking to get back in the win column as they play the sixth game of their seven-game homestand. The team won the first three games and dropped the past two.
The Kings, on the other hand, are in the midst of a five-game road trip.
The player to watch is Jack Hughes, who has four goals and 11 points in eight games. He scored a hat trick and recorded four points against the New York Rangers. Hughes has been on a hot streak since the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
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