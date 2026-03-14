Logo
New Jersey Devils
Powered by Roundtable
Game Preview: Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils cover image

Game Preview: Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils

Vani Hanamirian
just now
featured
151Members·2,645Posts
vanihanamirian@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The New Jersey Devils (32-31-2) take on the Los Angeles Kings (27-23-15) at the Prudential Center tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Colton White, Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Kings projected lineup per NHL.com

Artemi Panarin -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Alex Turcotte -- Scott Laughton -- Jared Wright

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Joel Armia (back), Andrei Kuzmenko (meniscus), Kevin Fiala (fractured leg)

Storyline to Watch&nbsp;

The storyline to watch is that the Devils are looking to get back in the win column as they play the sixth game of their seven-game homestand. The team won the first three games and dropped the past two. 

The Kings, on the other hand, are in the midst of a five-game road trip. 

Player to Watch

The player to watch is Jack Hughes, who has four goals and 11 points in eight games. He scored a hat trick and recorded four points against the New York Rangers. Hughes has been on a hot streak since the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games. 

The puck will drop at 7 PM.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

THN.com/freeTHN.com/free

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Latest News