Game Preview: Nashville Predators at New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils (27-24-2) take on the Nashville Predators (24-23-5) at the Prudential Center tonight.
Lineups and Injuries
Evgenii Dadonov -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Nico Hischier -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Timo Meier -- Dawson Mercer -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Conner Brown
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brett Pesce -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee), Cody Glass (lower body)
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Steven Stamkos
Ozzy Wiesblatt -- Michael McCarron -- Matthew Wood
Cole Smith -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Adam Wilsby -- Nick Perbix
Nick Blankenburg -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Tyson Jost
Injured: Nicolas Hague (lower body)
Player to Watch:
Maxim Tsyplakov is the player to watch as he makes his debut with the New Jersey Devils tonight.
At 27, he previously spent two seasons with the New York Islanders. On Tuesday, the Devils acquired him in exchange for Ondrej Palat, a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, and the club’s sixth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, both going to the Islanders.
Tsyplakov shared his thoughts about his first game with the Devils.
“I hope we can play (well) together,” Tsyplakov said. “A lot of guys (on the team) are super skilled. I hope we can play (well).”
Storyline to Watch:
The storyline to watch is the countdown to the Olympics. The Devils trail the Wild Card spot by nine points and are five points behind the last spot in the Division. In this context, the team has 4 games left before the league pauses for the Winter Olympics.
This game is important for the team heading into the break if they want to make the playoffs.
Puck drops at 7 PM.
