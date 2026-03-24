Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars

The New Jersey Devils (35-32-2) take on the Dallas Stars (43-16-11) at the American Airlines Center tonight.
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Michael Bunting -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn
Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)
Storyline to Watch
The storyline to watch is that the Devils are kicking off their five-game road trip tonight. The team hasn’t played since Friday, when they fell to the Washington Capitals. With 13 games remaining this season, every game is important for the Devils.
Player to Watch
The player to watch is Jack Hughes, who has the second-most points in the last five games. The only player with more points than Hughes is Nikita Kucherov, who has 15 points. Hughes has been on a hot streak since returning from the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.
The puck will drop at 8:08 PM.
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