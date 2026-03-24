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Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils (35-32-2) take on the Dallas Stars (43-16-11) at the American Airlines Center tonight. 

Lineups and Injuries

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Stars projected lineup per NHL.com

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Michael Bunting -- Matt Duchene -- Jamie Benn

Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Oskar Back -- Arttu Hyry -- Adam Erne

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Ilya Lyubushkin, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Roope Hintz (lower body), Mikko Rantanen (lower body), Tyler Seguin (ACL)

Storyline to Watch 

The storyline to watch is that the Devils are kicking off their five-game road trip tonight. The team hasn’t played since Friday, when they fell to the Washington Capitals. With 13 games remaining this season, every game is important for the Devils. 

Player to Watch

The player to watch is Jack Hughes, who has the second-most points in the last five games. The only player with more points than Hughes is  Nikita Kucherov, who has 15 points.  Hughes has been on a hot streak since returning from the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. 

The puck will drop at 8:08 PM.

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