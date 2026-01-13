Logo
Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild

The New Jersey Devils (22-21-2) will take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center tonight. ​

Lineups and Injuries

Devils' projected lineup per NHL.com.

Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Ondrej Palat -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White, Simon Nemec

Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)

Wild projected lineup per NHL.com

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko – Ben Jones -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Daemon Hunt

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Matt Kierstad

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower)

Player to Watch: ​

The player to watch is  Dougie Hamilton. Hamilton is expected to be in the lineup today after he was healthy-scratched over the weekend.

The defender has been linked to trade rumors, as Pierre LeBrun reported that the Devils were interested in trading the defender. ​

In a corresponding move, Simon Nemec will be a healthy scratch after he recently returned to the lineup after dealing with an injury. ​

Despite the lineup changes, head coach Sheldon Keefe told NJD.tv that he expects his players to remain professional. ​

“This is professional hockey,” Keefe said. “You get a chance to go, you’re paid to play and perform.” 

Storyline to Watch: ​

The storyline to watch is the Devils' attempts to get out of their slump. The team has dropped four straight games after going 6-14-1 in its last 21. ​​They aim to get back in the win column and regain momentum in tonight's matchup. ​

The puck will drop at 8 PM. 

