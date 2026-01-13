Game Preview: New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild

The New Jersey Devils (22-21-2) will take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center tonight.
Jack Hughes -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Ondrej Palat -- Luke Glendening -- Evgenii Dadonov
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White, Simon Nemec
Injured: Stefan Noesen (knee)
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko – Ben Jones -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Daemon Hunt
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Matt Kierstad
Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower)
The player to watch is Dougie Hamilton. Hamilton is expected to be in the lineup today after he was healthy-scratched over the weekend.
The defender has been linked to trade rumors, as Pierre LeBrun reported that the Devils were interested in trading the defender.
In a corresponding move, Simon Nemec will be a healthy scratch after he recently returned to the lineup after dealing with an injury.
Despite the lineup changes, head coach Sheldon Keefe told NJD.tv that he expects his players to remain professional.
“This is professional hockey,” Keefe said. “You get a chance to go, you’re paid to play and perform.”
The storyline to watch is the Devils' attempts to get out of their slump. The team has dropped four straight games after going 6-14-1 in its last 21. They aim to get back in the win column and regain momentum in tonight's matchup.
The puck will drop at 8 PM.
