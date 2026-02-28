Golden Comeback: Jack Hughes Leads Devils After Olympic Triumph

The 24-year-old scored the game-winning overtime goal, earning Team USA a gold medal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games.
Despite missing practice on Tuesday, Hughes was in the lineup on Wednesday evening and played in the Devils' back-to-back games.
Since rejoining the Devils, Hughes has notched two assists. Moreover, he led both teams in time on ice after 40 minutes.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe shared that, ahead of Hughes’ return, he did not believe that Hughes would be limited or need to be eased back into play.
The forward proved he needed no time off, as he slid back into the Devils' lineup. Hughes' success extended beyond the ice following his return.
In fact, the Devils honored Hughes with a ceremony in New Jersey before their first game back against the Buffalo Sabres.
The celebrations didn't end there. In Pittsburgh the next night, cheers for Hughes erupted twice during the game. Cheering first broke out during lineup announcements, and again later during a celebration for Olympians.
Despite the celebrations and Hughes' return, the Devils were unable to earn wins in either game, falling 2-1 to the Sabres and 4-1 to the Penguins.
The team will hit the road again on Saturday to face off against the St. Louis Blues.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.