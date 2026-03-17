Hischier’s Four-Point Night Powers Devils Past Kings, 6-4 ​

New Jersey Devils Captain Nico Hischier finished the 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings with four points.
Hischier scored two goals and had two assists on Saturday evening, opening the scoring 11 minutes into the first period to put the Devils up 2-0.
Three unanswered goals by the Kings in the second period put the Devils behind; however, Arseny Gritsyuk tied the game. Hischier once again gave the Devils the lead, scoring a power-play goal 12 minutes into the period.
"Feels good," Hischier said. "In this league especially, it's very important to have a good power play that can decide games".
Later in the period, Hischier assisted Hughes, giving the Devils a 5-4 lead.
The final goal of the game came from Timo Meier. Hischier also assisted on the empty-net goal by Meier, choosing to pass rather than pursue a hat trick himself. After the game, Hischier discussed why he chose to pass the puck.
"I think Timo's in a better position and I'll play for a win," Hischier said. "I don't care about a hat-trick or anything, so just give it to him."
The team responded well to Hischier’s choice. Forward Cody Glass commended Hischier and his leadership.
"That's why he's our captain," Glass said. "It's so unselfish, and there's no better example of what a captain should do."
With the victory, the Devils return to the win column. Now 33-31-2, they look ahead to Monday’s final homestand game against the Boston Bruins.
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