Hockey Heritage Exhibit Launches Pucks & Pixels In Madison, New Jersey

Mobile hockey museum launches immersive 3D exhibit tribute to EA Sports NHL Series at the Madison Public Library, beginning its inaugural season tour.
For many hockey fans of a certain era, video games got them into the game. Whether it was the Atari, Nintendo, or the EA Sports NHL game, kids who grew up in the 1990s or early 2000s had video games as their door into hockey, especially when weeknight games were past their bedtime.
That nostalgia and trip down memory lane were on display when the Hockey Heritage Exhibit launched Pucks & Pixels on Saturday afternoon at the Madison Public Library in New Jersey. The exhibit is a mobile touring attraction that will travel to NHL arenas, community venues, and other public settings this season.
What Is Puck & Pixels?
Geoffrey Wyhopen, the creator and founder of the mobile museum, wanted to bring that love and joy for NHL video games to the public and show how the games have evolved, as well as an appreciation for hockey itself. The exhibit reflects that.
There was memorabilia on display, including Stuart Skinner's goalie pads, Filip Gustavsson’s Four Nations jersey, and a piece of the old Boston Garden. Every attendee received a handful of swag (which was my personal highlight of the trip). Most importantly, there was a wall displaying every version of the NHL game and the graphics going back to 1991.
The wall of games was the most fascinating because it showed the progress of the game over the years. Wyhopen noted in a conversation with The Hockey News that the difference in NHL '94 game where the graphics and gameplay were a significant upgrade. The same was true about the NHL '98 version. From there, every monitor showed a slightly improved version, at least until the early 2010s, when progress seemed to stagnate.
The exhibit looked similar to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Specifically, there was memorabilia for older fans but also videos for younger fans. The similarity is not coincidental since Wyhopen took a lot of inspiration from the Hall of Fame in Toronto for his exhibit. It’s the idea that hockey is for everyone and the display can be appreciated by anyone.
The display mirroring the Hall of Fame is also part of an idea behind exhibits and museums where everything is interactive. In hockey, the fans are separated from the game; they are not on the ice and instead are in the stands, separated by the glass. The people who bring the game closer to those fans, whether it’s through broadcasts, off-ice events, or community events, take the game to another level. For Puck & Pixels, a big part of the touring museum is bringing the game and its history closer to the fans.
It’s why their first event started in the Madison Public Library. It’s the local library for Wyhopen and is free for all patrons. It’s also why the museum is operating on a community-first mission, keeping admission free to the public.
What’s The Future For Puck & Pixels?
Wyhopen wants to bring this exhibit everywhere. NHL arenas, American Hockey League and PHWL games, public settings, and anything else where hockey and video game fans can take it in.
The idea is still in its early beginnings, but of course there’s plenty of opportunity to grow into something bigger. Eventually, the Hockey Heritage Exhibit is something the Hockey Hall of Fame can partner with. Likewise, teams around the league can contribute; the New Jersey Devils were one of the teams most helpful to Wyhopen, providing memorabilia and space at Prudential Center for games.
The question for Puck & Pixels is how they can become more attractive and interactive to hockey fans. The event, while fascinating, wasn’t heavily attended (the warm weather on a Saturday afternoon in September didn’t help). One idea that was suggested was to have an area where fans, especially younger fans, can play the game from different eras and see the difference in each version over time. Likewise, the Hockey Hall of Fame has a kids section that allows fans to play a mini version of the game, whether it's taking a shot or making a save, as if they were a part of it.
To learn more about Puck & Pixels and the Hockey Heritage Exhibit, visit hockeyheritageexhibit.com or contact Geoffrey Wyhopen at [email protected]