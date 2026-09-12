Hockey Heritage Exhibit Launches Pucks & Pixels In Madison, New Jersey

The question for Puck & Pixels is how they can become more attractive and interactive to hockey fans. The event, while fascinating, wasn’t heavily attended (the warm weather on a Saturday afternoon in September didn’t help). One idea that was suggested was to have an area where fans, especially younger fans, can play the game from different eras and see the difference in each version over time. Likewise, the Hockey Hall of Fame has a kids section that allows fans to play a mini version of the game, whether it's taking a shot or making a save, as if they were a part of it.