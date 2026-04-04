Hughes and Bratt Each Record Five-Point Games in Devils' 7-3 Win Over The Capitals
Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt combined for 10 points in the New Jersey Devils' win over the Capitals.
Building on that offensive performance, the Devils put up seven goals to the Capitals' three, earning them another victory late in the season.
As a result of the high-scoring night, both Bratt and Hughes recorded career-high five-point games—Hughes with two goals and three assists, Bratt with one goal and four assists.
Bratt’s goal, which marked his 20th of the season, highlighted the chemistry between him and Hughes.
“We played with each other so much,” Bratt said. “I know usually Jack is not too far away from me. I knew he was somewhere around there."
The two lead the team in scoring and assists. Hughes has 68 points; Bratt, 66. Bratt leads in assists with 46. Hughes has 44.
Bratt elaborated on their connection.
"When you find each to other tape-to-tape and with speed, and you get behind them, you get to use your skill," Bratt said. "We created good opportunities from the start. We got some long O zone shifts, and our execution off the rush was really dialed in. We got some good goals out of that."
With this victory, the Devils improved to 39-34-2 on the season, as they head into their final seven games.
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