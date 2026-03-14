Hughes, Bratt, and Brown: A Trio Pivotal Trio For The New Jersey Devils

“A lot of times we created some good looks and had some good offense, created off the rush,” Bratt said. “The problem was we went so hard on the offense that we missed out on the defense. I think that’s what happened on a lot of the goals that our line was on. We take full responsibility for that. We’re a line that strives to be the best line for our team every single night, create offense, and win games. We take a lot of pride in our defense, too. That wasn’t a good game at all for our line. We’re excited about having the practice we had today, getting back to work tomorrow, and showing what kind of line we are.”