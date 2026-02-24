The Hughes’ Unforgettable Olympic Triumph

Jack and Quinn Hughes are returning to the United States with gold medals from the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. However, they aren’t the only ones in their family returning with hardware. Ellen Weinberg-Hughes, mother of Jack, Quinn, and Luke, is also taking home a gold medal.
Weinberg-Hughes won gold in the 2026 Winter Olympics with the USA Women’s National Ice Hockey Team as a player development consultant.
The 56-year-old played hockey for the US Women’s National Team in the early 1990’s. She won a World Championship silver medal in 1992 and was a broadcaster for the first Olympic women’s hockey tournament.
Two days before her sons played in the men's gold medal game, Weinberg-Hughes watched Megan Keller score the overtime winner for the women’s team, earning them a 2-1 victory over Team Canada.
After the win, Jack spoke about his feelings toward his mother's success along with the rest of the women's team.
“We’re just super happy for all the girls there who won. I think all of us were pulling for them pretty hard, so that was a great game,” Jack said. “We know them obviously from the Olympic Village. We’ve been hanging with them a little bit. I think all of us were obviously really pumped up for them.”
“Happy for her, happy for the whole team, everyone on the coaching staff,” Quinn said. “You knew that game was going to be tough, but I think they deserved it."
On Sunday, the men's team took on Canada, Jack scoring the overtime winner.
Although the youngest brother, Luke, wasn’t at the game, he still watched as his siblings won gold.
“It’s such a proud moment,” Luke said. “Watching both my brothers win a gold medal, my mom win a gold medal. We kind of cleaned up. Just really happy for all three of them.”
The three return to the United States with their trophies, leaving their mark on the 2026 Olympic Games.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.