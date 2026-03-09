Hughes Makes History: Devils Defeat Rangers with First Hat Trick Since 1999

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes scored a hat trick against the New York Rangers in the team's 6-3 win over their rivals.
On Saturday, Hughes tallied four points, three goals, and one assist, bringing his career total against the Rangers to 32 points in 24 games.
Hughes' hat trick marked the first Devils regular-season hat trick over the Rangers since Scott Gomez on December 26, 1999.
After the game, Hughes spoke about the significance of facing off against the Rangers with NJD.tv.
"When you're looking on the schedule, you're looking for Devils-Rangers," Hughes said. "Great rivalry, great fanbases, fun to go in the Garden, fun here with a lot of Rangers and a lot of red, too, Devils fans I enjoy playing in these games. It's a game you circle on the calendar and want to be a part of."
This was the first meeting of the two teams this season. It marked the fourth straight win for the Devils, something the team has not accomplished since October.
For the Devils, Jesper Bratt had one goal and two assists, Connor Brown and Johnathan Kovacevic each had two assists, and goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 of the 20 shots he faced.
Hughes explained why the team has found success.
"[The reason for our success of late is] we're healthy," Hughes said. "We haven't been healthy since November, so we're finally healthy. I think guys are confident and when the group starts to roll, everyone's feeling good about their game, the group's feeling better about themselves. I think we're in a good groove right now but it's all about just being present, staying in the moment and keeping at it."
The two teams will face off again on March 18 and March 31. The next two games will be played at Madison Square Garden. Hughes spoke about the significance of having home ice.
"Great fanbase. Great playing here. Great crowd tonight,” Hughes said. “Our fans brought the energy tonight and gave us a boost. That was a little nod to them for bringing the heat tonight."
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.