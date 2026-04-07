Hughes Named NHL’s 2nd Star of the Week

New Jersey Devils’ Jack Hughes was named the NHL’s 2nd star of the week after a strong performance the week of April 5.
Hughes had three goals and nine points in four games, contributing to his impressive 36 points in 20 games since returning from the Olympic break.
This season, in 56 games played, Hughes has earned 72 points (25 goals, 47 assists). His career total stands at 423 points in 424 games, and since February’s return to play, no NHL player has scored more.
Despite Hughes' strong individual performance, the Devils are currently in seventh place in the Metropolitan Division with a 40-34-3 record, reflecting a challenging season overall.
The Devils' season outlook remains uncertain, as the team is on the brink of postseason elimination. However, they will continue to compete and aim for a positive result against the Philadelphia Flyers tonight.
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