Hughes on Fire, But Is It Too Late? Devils Fight to Stay Alive With 12 Games Left

With only 12 games left, the New Jersey Devils must win urgently to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
The team currently stands in seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 36-33-2.
One bright spot for the team has been Jack Hughes, who has provided a spark amid the team's recent challenges. Heading into Tuesday's matchup, Hughes had the second-most points in the last five games in the entire NHL. The only player with more points is Nikita Kucherov, who has 15 points.
Since returning from the Olympic break, Hughes has contributed points in nearly every game. He has 21 points in 13 games, including a three-goal night. Hughes has had three games with at least three points, serving as a centerpiece for the Devils' offense.
Despite Hughes' contributions, the team has gone 8-3-0 in its last eleven games.
As of now, the Devils' chances of making the playoffs are slim. A major factor in the team's playoff outlook is Hughes missing a significant part of the season due to injury.
In total, he played 49 games for the Devils this season, earning 57 points - 20 goals and 37 assists.
The question must be asked: where would this team be if Hughes could remain healthy for a full season?
Regardless, the team is technically still in the playoff race and has not been eliminated.
The final games are crucial for this team if they want to end their season on a high note.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.