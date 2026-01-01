Jack Hughes Expected To Announce Team USA Roster on Friday

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes is expected to appear on the Today Show on Friday morning to announce the Team USA roster for the 2026 Milan Olympic Games.
As of now, Hughes has not officially been named to the roster.
Previously announced players are forwards Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and defenders Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.
The final roster was due on Wednesday.
Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News released their final projected roster on Wednesday.Team USA's Final Projected 2026 Olympic Men's Roster Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy take one last crack at projecting USA Hockey's men's roster for the 2026 Olympics before Friday's announcement.
*Auston Matthews
*Jack Eichel
*Brady Tkachuk
*Matthew Tkachuk
Matt Boldy
Kyle Connor
Jake Guentzel
Jack Hughes
Clayton Keller
Dylan Larkin
J.T. Miller
Brock Nelson
Jason Robertson
Tage Thompson
*Auston Matthews
*Jack Eichel
*Brady Tkachuk
*Matthew Tkachuk
Matt Boldy
Kyle Connor
Jake Guentzel
Jack Hughes
Clayton Keller
Chris Kreider
Dylan Larkin
Brock Nelson
Jason Robertson
Tage Thompson
Both projected Hughes would make the team. They did not include any Devils defenders on their lists. Their predictions for Team USA defenders are below.
*Quinn Hughes
*Charlie McAvoy
Brock Faber
Adam Fox
Seth Jones
Jake Sanderson
Jaccob Slavin
Zach Werenski
*Quinn Hughes
*Charlie McAvoy
Brock Faber
Noah Hanifin
Seth Jones
Jake Sanderson
Jaccob Slavin
Zach Werenski
Team Canada announced its roster on Thursday, which does not include any New Jersey Devils. The roster announcement is set for Friday.
