Jack Hughes Expected To Announce Team USA Roster on Friday

New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes is expected to appear on the Today Show on Friday morning to announce the Team USA roster for the 2026 Milan Olympic Games. ​​

As of now, Hughes has not officially been named to the roster. ​

Previously announced players are forwards Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and defenders Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.

The final roster was due on Wednesday. ​

Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News released their final projected roster on Wednesday.

Team USA's Final Projected 2026 Olympic Men's Roster

Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy take one last crack at projecting USA Hockey's men's roster for the 2026 Olympics before Friday's announcement.

Traikos' Forwards

*Auston Matthews

*Jack Eichel

*Brady Tkachuk

*Matthew Tkachuk

Matt Boldy

Kyle Connor

Jake Guentzel

Jack Hughes

Clayton Keller

Dylan Larkin

J.T. Miller

Brock Nelson

Jason Robertson

Tage Thompson

Kennedy's Forwards

*Auston Matthews

*Jack Eichel

*Brady Tkachuk

*Matthew Tkachuk

Matt Boldy

Kyle Connor

Jake Guentzel

Jack Hughes

Clayton Keller

Chris Kreider

Dylan Larkin

Brock Nelson

Jason Robertson

Tage Thompson​

Both projected Hughes would make the team. They did not include any Devils defenders on their lists. ​Their predictions for Team USA defenders are below. ​

Traikos' Defensemen

*Quinn Hughes

*Charlie McAvoy

Brock Faber

Adam Fox

Seth Jones

Jake Sanderson

Jaccob Slavin

Zach Werenski

Kennedy's Defensemen

*Quinn Hughes

*Charlie McAvoy

Brock Faber

Noah Hanifin

Seth Jones

Jake Sanderson

Jaccob Slavin

Zach Werenski​

Team Canada announced its roster on Thursday, which does not include any New Jersey Devils. ​The roster announcement is set for Friday.

