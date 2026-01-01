    • Powered by Roundtable

    Jack Hughes Expected To Announce Team USA Roster on Friday

    Vani Hanamirian
    Jan 1, 2026, 20:28
    New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes is expected to appear on the Today Show on Friday morning to announce the Team USA roster for the 2026 Milan Olympic Games. ​​

    As of now, Hughes has not officially been named to the roster. ​

    Previously announced players are forwards Auston Matthews, Jack Eichel, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, and defenders Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.

    The final roster was due on Wednesday. ​

    Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News released their final projected roster on Wednesday.

    Traikos' Forwards

    *Auston Matthews

    *Jack Eichel

    *Brady Tkachuk

    *Matthew Tkachuk

    Matt Boldy

    Kyle Connor

    Jake Guentzel

    Jack Hughes

    Clayton Keller

    Dylan Larkin

    J.T. Miller

    Brock Nelson

    Jason Robertson

    Tage Thompson

    Kennedy's Forwards

    *Auston Matthews

    *Jack Eichel

    *Brady Tkachuk

    *Matthew Tkachuk

    Matt Boldy

    Kyle Connor

    Jake Guentzel

    Jack Hughes

    Clayton Keller

    Chris Kreider

    Dylan Larkin

    Brock Nelson

    Jason Robertson

    Tage Thompson​

    Both projected Hughes would make the team. They did not include any Devils defenders on their lists. ​Their predictions for Team USA defenders are below. ​

    Traikos' Defensemen

    *Quinn Hughes

    *Charlie McAvoy

    Brock Faber

    Adam Fox

    Seth Jones

    Jake Sanderson

    Jaccob Slavin

    Zach Werenski

    Kennedy's Defensemen

    *Quinn Hughes

    *Charlie McAvoy

    Brock Faber

    Noah Hanifin

    Seth Jones

    Jake Sanderson

    Jaccob Slavin

    Zach Werenski​

    Team Canada announced its roster on Thursday, which does not include any New Jersey Devils. ​The roster announcement is set for Friday.

