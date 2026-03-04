Jack Hughes: From Olympic Hero to Late-Night Star

Jack Hughes has had a whirlwind of a week after scoring the Team USA overtime game-winning goal at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games.
In ten days, Hughes has appeared on Saturday Night Live and the Pat McAfee Show, played three games with the Devils, and, most recently, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon alongside his brothers.
Amid all this attention, his youngest brother and New Jersey Devils teammate, Luke, reflected on Jack's recent success.
“It’s been really fun,” Luke said. “A lot of travel for those guys. It’s an honor to watch and learn from them. Getting to be behind the scenes at SNL was special and cool.”
During the SNL appearance, Jack was joined by his oldest brother, Quinn, and Team USA players Hilary Knight and Megan Keller.
Remarkably, Keller and Jack both arrived on set directly after their games concluded.
After taking the stage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jack spoke with NJD.tv about the experience.
“We had a lot of fun,” he said. “Jimmy has incredible energy. Meeting and talking with them, you see why they excel. They make every guest feel important and bring so much energy. It’s fun going on shows like these.”
With the whirlwind week behind him, Jack’s focus is now on the future with the Devils.
“Now, after all this, it’s in the rearview mirror. We’ll pull it back out in the summer. But it’s back to Devils, locking back in here and trying to win some games.”
However, Jack still took a moment to reflect on the past 10 days since he won Gold with Team USA.
“It’s an honor just to win a gold medal for the US. The best couple of weeks of my life,” Hughes said. “A lot of fun celebrating with the guys and enjoying it.”
